Delhi: Education dept proposes to reopen schools for Classes 6 and above

Considering the poor visibility, respiratory concerns and other reasons on the menace of air pollution in the national capital, schools have been shut over the period of time. Recently, the Education Department issued two proposals to the Environment Ministry.

As per the proposal, the Delhi Education Department says, schools for the students of Classes 6 and above should be reopened immediately, while for the students of primary to Class 5, from December 20.

The Environment Ministry will put forth these proposals to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the later would take the final call on reopening Delhi schools.

Confirming the date as to when the decision regarding school reopening will be taken, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said to NDTV: “Decision on opening school will be taken only after winter vacation.” “We will talk to the Air Quality Commission. Now winter vacation is also coming, I think some decision will be taken only after that,” the Chief Minister added.

ALSO READ Energy Conservation Day 2021: 4 mantras to be energy efficient

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 05:03 PM IST