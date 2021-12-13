Energy Conservation Day 2021: 4 mantras to be energy efficient

Every year on 14th December, India observes Energy Conservation Day. It comes since 2001 wherein the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of India implemented the Energy Conservation Act.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is a constitutional entity within the Government of India that assists in the creation of energy-saving policies and programmes.

In a recent tweet BEE shared an image hinting on daily hacks targetted towards energy saving. The image tweeted, along the caption, 'save energy today for a better tomorrow,' conveys the message of switching of the power button when the phone has completed charging, indicating to not waste excess energy draining out of the source.

Take a look at the tweet, here:

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is celebrating the Energy Conservation Week from 8th to 14th December 2021 as Iconic Week under “AzadikaAmritMahotsav” with three major activities i.e. National Painting Competition for school children, National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) for Industries and establishments and National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA) to recognize innovative energy efficiency technologies.

Advertisement

Here are 4 ways in which one can be conscious on routine power consumption and contributing to the betterment of planet.

Not in use, turn off: One must make it a habit to turn off gadgets after use or when not in need. Especially, turning off AC and other high energy consuming devices has become the need of the hour.

Use LED, be energy efficient: It is believed that using LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs, tubes and other appliances help us get a step closer towards environment,by saving both money and energy. When compared to conventional compact fluorescent light (CFL) or incandescent (ICL) bulbs, LEDs emit more light while using less energy.

Try towards building Green Habitat: Isn't that difficult or bizarre to go green or energy-friendly! Also referred to as sustainable building is one of the recent concepts on promoting green living. In comparison to the conventional buildings, green ones are designed with the aim to conserve natural resources, generate less waste and create spaces for healthy and comfortable living.

Star is a saviour to energy: What stars are we talking of? As we buy home some electronic appliances such as AC, refrigerator,Television or any other, look for the number of stars given on energy efficiency. More stars mean more energy saving.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:43 PM IST