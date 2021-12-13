e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 croresIndia reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:04 PM IST

Watch Video: DRDO successfully tests 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo' in Odisha

It has been abbreviated as 'SMART.'
FPJ Web Desk
File Image

File Image

Advertisement

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday took to test a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART). The test was conducted from Wheeler Island, the coast of Balasore in Odisha.

"The system has been designed to enhance Anti-sub marine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," the news agency ANI quoted DRDO.

Several have taken to congratulate the country and the DRDO on this victorious mission. Entrepreneur Varun Puri took to Twitter and wrote, "Another Good news Today India successfully carried out a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off coast of Balasore in Odisha. Congratulations to the whole team and citizens! #DRDO."

Advertisement

The Office of the Defence Minister of India tweeted on sharing the best wishes of Minister Rajnath Singh on the successful testing and wrote on his behalf, "RM Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated @DRDO_India, @indiannavy and the industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile. He said that this system would further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against aerial threat."

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Parliament winter session Live Updates: 12 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for unruly behaviour... Parliament winter session Live Updates: 12 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for unruly behaviour...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:05 PM IST
Advertisement