Watch Video: DRDO successfully tests 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo' in Odisha

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday took to test a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART). The test was conducted from Wheeler Island, the coast of Balasore in Odisha.

"The system has been designed to enhance Anti-sub marine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," the news agency ANI quoted DRDO.

#WATCH | India today successfully carried out a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off coast of Balasore in Odisha.



"The system has been designed to enhance Anti-sub marine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," DRDO says pic.twitter.com/ZhD34UwuFW — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Several have taken to congratulate the country and the DRDO on this victorious mission. Entrepreneur Varun Puri took to Twitter and wrote, "Another Good news Today India successfully carried out a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off coast of Balasore in Odisha. Congratulations to the whole team and citizens! #DRDO."

Another Good news 🎉



Today India successfully carried out a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off coast of Balasore in Odisha. Congratulations to the whole team and citizens!#DRDO pic.twitter.com/pvqlx6JOzL — Varun Puri (@varunpuri1984) December 13, 2021

The Office of the Defence Minister of India tweeted on sharing the best wishes of Minister Rajnath Singh on the successful testing and wrote on his behalf, "RM Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated @DRDO_India, @indiannavy and the industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile. He said that this system would further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against aerial threat."

RM Shri @rajnathsingh has congratulated @DRDO_India , @indiannavy and the industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile. He said that this system would further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against aerial threats. pic.twitter.com/chnlpP3ct7 — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) December 7, 2021

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 04:05 PM IST