LS Speaker Birla hopes House will run smoothly in Winter Session of Parliament

Ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said there are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for a serious discussion and hoped that members will extend their support to ensure that the House runs smoothly and in an orderly manner.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Speaker expressed hope that members will maintain discipline during the proceedings.