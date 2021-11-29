Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by Opposition MPs
LS Speaker Birla hopes House will run smoothly in Winter Session of Parliament
Ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said there are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for a serious discussion and hoped that members will extend their support to ensure that the House runs smoothly and in an orderly manner.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Speaker expressed hope that members will maintain discipline during the proceedings.
CPI(M) MP moves business suspension notice in RS, alleges rigging in Tripura civic polls
Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on Monday moved suspension of business notice in the Upper House and demanded a discussion on the alleged rigging of civic polls in Tripura by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Suspension of Business Notice has been given under rule 267 of Rajya Sabha.
The Parliament's winter session is set to begin on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.
The results of municipal elections in Tripura were announced on Sunday.
Congress Rajya Sabha MPs to meet today
Ahead of the commencement of Parliament's winter session, the Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs today.
The meeting will take place in Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office at 10:15 am.
The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has also called a meeting on Monday of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament.
Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday has moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families".
Parliament's winter session set to begin today, 26 bills on agenda
he winter session of the Parliament is set to begin on Monday. The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills.
The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority.
The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had told reporters after the meeting that it will be the government's priority to get the three farm laws repealed in the winter session of Parliament.
Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee to meetat 10.30 am
Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is scheduled to meet at 10:30 am on Monday as the winter session of Parliament commences today.
A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to be held today at 10 am.
On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.
TMC will not attend opposition meet because of their own meeting: Mallikarjun Kharge
Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) agrees with the Congress party on various issues of public welfare, but the party will not attend the meeting of opposition parties before the winter session of the Parliament because of their own meeting.
"They agree with us on the common issues of public welfare. Since they have a meeting of their own tomorrow, they won't attend this meeting," said Kharge to ANI.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
