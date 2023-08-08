 Dean Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹10L bribe For MBBS Seat
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Representational pic |

Pune: The dean of the medical college run by a Pune civic body trust was nabbed on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a ₹10 lakh bribe to offer an MBBS seat, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused has been identified as Ashish Bangirwar, the dean of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, run by the Pune Municipal Corporation Medical Education Trust.

The ACB said the complainant's son was allotted a seat under the institutional quota in the medical college in the first round. "(To take the process forward), the dean demanded a ₹16 lakh bribe other than the government fees of ₹22.50 lakh from the parent to secure the admission of his son to the MBBS course. The man approached the ACB and meanwhile, told the Dean that he would pay ₹10 lakh as the first instalment. A trap was set and Bangirwar was nabbed when he was accepting ₹10 lakh on Tuesday," the ACB said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.  

