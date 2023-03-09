Maharashtra shocker! College headmaster caught accepting bribes to let students copy in HSC Class 12 board

Gadchiroli: With the Maharashtra HSC 2023 exams currently underway, a college headmaster in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra was caught on camera taking money from students, according to reports.

In the video, students are seen paying the headmaster ₹500 in order to cheat on their HSC board exams without being caught.

The professor is seen taking down the names of students after accepting money for them. The professor is also heard saying, "You can all copy at your own levels tomorrow and I will not do anything about it."

As per a report filed by ABP, the Gadchiroli education department removed accused teacher Kishore Kolhe from his position as centre head after the video made rounds on social media. Rajendra Nikam, the Education Officer, has been reportedly directed to investigate the entire viral video and submit a report on it.

This comes after the Maharashtra board launched the state-wide “copy-free exams” campaign to assure more vigilance during the board exams. The HSC Class 12 exams began on February 21 and are to go on till March 21, 2023. As many as 14, 57,293 students are appearing for their boards this year, marking a rise in student registration.