Maharashtra shocker! College headmaster caught accepting bribes to let students copy in HSC Class 12 board

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Gadchiroli: With the Maharashtra HSC 2023 exams currently underway, a college headmaster in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra was caught on camera taking money from students, according to reports.

As per a report filed by ABP, the Gadchiroli education department removed accused teacher Kishore Kolhe from his position as centre head after the video made rounds on social media. Rajendra Nikam, the Education Officer, has been reportedly directed to investigate the entire viral video and submit a report on it.

This comes after the Maharashtra board launched the state-wide “copy-free exams” campaign to assure more vigilance during the board exams. The HSC Class 12 exams began on February 21 and are to go on till March 21, 2023. As many as 14, 57,293 students are appearing for their boards this year, marking a rise in student registration.

