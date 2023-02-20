Navi Mumbai: Raigad district issues guidelines for copy-free board exam campaign | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: In order to prevent malpractices or unfair means in class 10 and 12 board examinations, the Konkan Divisional is conducting a 'copy-free campaign' during February and March. A number of awareness programmes were also carried out among teachers, students and parents.

On the line of the Konkan Division initiative, the Raigad district administration has requested all school parents and students to implement the "Raigad district copy-free campaign".

Measures to be taken under copy-free campaign

As part of it, the Revenue, Police, Zilla Parishad, and Education administration are participating in the copy-free campaign. The district administration will take a number of measures. Senior officials will visit all examination centers. There will be an adequate police presence at each examination centre. No unauthorized persons shall be allowed within 50 meters of each examination centre. Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. All Xerox shops within 50 meters will remain closed. All students will be screened at the time of admission to the examination centre. Women staff have been appointed at each examination center for copy-checking of girls. And all the parents and teachers should appeal to the students not to copy any kind and try to be a good parents and a good students.

Earlier, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar said that as part of the campaign, students, parents, teachers, and administrators will be informed on how to prevent malpractices in examinations. “For the successful implementation of the campaign and conduct examinations in a smooth and safe environment, division-wise and district-wise different teams have been appointed”, said Dr. Kalyankar.

About board examinations

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and Higher Secondary Certificate examination will conduct board examinations from February 21, 2023 to March 21, 2023 and the Secondary School Certificate examination from March 02, 2023 to March 25, 2023. In order to prevent malpractices at the examination centres, the 'copy-free campaign' will be implemented in coordination with various departments of the government.

