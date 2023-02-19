Navi Mumbai: NMMC comes up with amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters, check details | File

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come up with the Abhay Yojana (Amnesty Scheme) to provide interest waivers on pending property taxes for 45 days. Now, citizens can take benefits till March 31, 2023.

The civic body announced the Abhay Yojana for 45 days on February 15 to provide relief to the citizens of Navi Mumbai.

Discount on penalty

Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue for the corporation. Under the scheme, the civic body provides a rebate of up to 75% on the penalty amount of arrears of property tax. As per the scheme, property tax defaulters can pay taxes by getting a discount on the penalty for delayed payment.

“If property owners pay their taxes by March 31, the civic body provides a 75 percent discount on the penalty amount for the delayed payment. Similarly, from March 16 to March 31, the property owners will get a 50 percent discount on penalty for the delayed payment,” said an official from NMMC’s Property Tax department. He added that property owners have to make a full payment of the pending taxes.

How to avail advantage

The civic chief has appealed to citizens to take advantage of this opportunity. “Property tax holders can visit www.nmmc.gov.in to avail the benefits of Abhay Yojana and contribute to the development of the city,” said Mr Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner.

“Due to the lockdown during the last two years of the Covid-affected period and the diminishing effect of the Covid wave, the industry, business and jobs of many people have also been affected. Therefore, the Municipal Commissioner Mr Narvekar has announced the implementation of the Abhay Yojana,” said the official.

Last date 31st March 2023

The financial year of the year 2022-23 is ending on March 31, 2023. In the remaining days, the civic body is trying to collect as much as property tax.

During the budget 2022-23, the civic body is estimated to collect Rs 804 crores as property tax. However, the revised estimate shows that it will collect Rs 575 crores by the end of March 31, 2023. “Now, the focus will be on bigger tax defaulters. We will issue notices and also cut water connections to those who deliberately avoid paying taxes,” said the official.

Read Also Panvel social organisation urges PMC to collect property taxes from Nov '22

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)