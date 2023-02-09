Panvel social organisation urges PMC to collect property taxes from Nov '22

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) | FPJ

Parivartan, a social organisation, has demanded that the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) collect property tax dating from November 1, 2022 as opposed to those bills sent with retrospective effect from 2016.

The organisation's demand came after the civic body sent property tax bills to owners with retrospective effect from 2016. They contested that the PMC should charge property tax from November last year since the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) stopped collecting service charges.

The organisation said be it service charges or property tax, the purpose of both the agencies were same, levying tax on common citizens.

CIDCO stops collection of service charge from areas under PMC

CIDCO issued a notification on November 7, 2022 and announced that it would not charge service charges from 1 November 2022.

Khanda Colony, New Panvel, Kamothe, Kalamboli, and Kharghar areas in Panvel were developed by CIDCO around 30 years ago. The infrastructural facilities were provided by the development agency in these areas. In return, CIDCO was charging service charges from citizens.

However, the PMC came into existence in 2016. The corporation sent tax bills to the property owners with effect from its establishing for civic amenities.