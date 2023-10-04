Deakin University, Australia Invites Indian Students To Experience Deakin i-Week 2023 From Oct 3 To 11 | Representative image

New Delhi: Deakin University, a top 1% university worldwide and leading Australian higher education institution, kicked off its highly anticipated annual event, 'Deakin Interactive Week 2023 (i-Week),' Le Meridien, New Delhi on Tuesday, 3rd October 2023. Geared towards young, ambitious Indian students, Deakin i-Week is set to make its mark across five major cities in India, offering a series of engaging and interactive sessions. Deakin's faculty and subject matter experts have flown in from Australia, bridging the gap between the university and its student base in India.



During Deakin i-Week, students will have the exclusive opportunity to connect with Deakin's academics, current students and alumni, gaining valuable insights into emerging careers spanning engineering, information technology, arts, business, law, health, and more. Through a diverse range of sessions, Deakin i-Week promises to empower Indian students with the knowledge and inspiration they need to shape their future careers.



Here is a look at the schedule for Deakin i-Week 2023 sessions:



• New Delhi | Tuesday, 3 October 2023 | Inspire Hall, Le Meridien



• Chandigarh | Friday, 6 October 2023 | Livingroom, JW Marriot



• Pune | Saturday, 7 October 2023 | Istana Ballroom, Hyatt



• Hyderabad | Tuesday, 10 October 2023 | Synergy, Vivanta, Begumpet



• Bengaluru | Wednesday, 11 October 2023 | Magnolia, ITC Gardenia



To register for a Deakin i-Week Session in your city please visit Deakin i-Week 2023.



Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) of Deakin University, said, "Deakin has always upheld its commitment towards providing quality education, learning resources and infrastructure of global standards along with a nurturing environment to Indian students. To boost student knowledge and understanding of an international student's journey, our faculty members and student services staff have bridged the extra mile to come to India and discuss with the students themselves in person."



"I would urge all students along with their parents and guardians to take this opportunity to come and meet our team to get all their questions answered, doubts cleared and get a fresh perspective on their future plans."



This year students attending Deakin i-Week can look forward to interacting with distinguished members of Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment covering engineering, information technology, cybersecurity and more; from Faculty of Health covering public health and management; from Faculty of Arts and Education covering communications and Faculty of Business and Law covering management studies, information systems and more. The event has garnered great reviews, testimonials and shares from current students at Deakin University from India, depositions from faculty travelling to India as well as students looking forward to study in Australia across digital media channels. The registrations from prospective future students have already exceeded 1000 across five cities and it has made it to the top five posts trending on Twitter.



Moulishri Shukla, an Indian student studying at Deakin University with a Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship says, "Deakin i-Week is a fantastic opportunity to gather personalised guidance and key information about studying in Australia from seasoned experts. It helps you connect one-on-one with leading Deakin faculty to help figure out the best course options and careers ahead."



"It is a great experience to catch a glimpse of your future classroom, campuses and the state-of-the-art facilities at Deakin as well as to get tailored international student support, accommodation and career development information and more."



Whatever be the field of choice, a student is sure to meet a Deakin faculty member who will engage with and give the right direction for a successful next step. Over the years they have guided thousands of Indian students towards successful careers in India, Australia and around the world.



Not just academics, the Deakin i-Week sessions also include key staff members from Deakin's student services, career services and student residential services team to make sure you have complete information regarding student life, accommodation, and support services, careers and employment services and what to expect and how to best prepare for ahead.



Students can visit the website Deakin i-Week 2023 and register for a Deakin i-Week session as per the city of choice to interact with Deakin's expert faculty.