Deakin University Announces Fourth Deakin HUB In India At Manipal Academy Of Higher Education

Deakin University, an Australian university, has announced the extension of its strategic engagement project, Deakin HUBS, following the development of three Deakin HUBS at major partner institutions in India last year.

Building on this foundation of collaboration and innovation, the University has announced the development of the fourth Deakin HUB in India at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), one of India's leading academic and research institutions.

This announcement is one of many steps Deakin University has taken to achieve the goals outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is to internationalize higher education in India through research collaborations and student exchange with high-quality foreign higher educational institutions (HEI).

The Deakin HUB at MAHE will serve as the hub for all engagement initiatives aimed at improving the university-industry-government cooperation and achieving academic and research excellence that is relevant to both India and Australia.

Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, made the announcement on his current visit to India, which began in New Delhi.

"With this announcement, we are marking a new milestone in our institutions' two-decade-long partnership." This exciting development will propel our collaborative efforts to new heights, enabling more strategic collaboration aimed at improving academic and research excellence. "By improving mobility and growth outcomes, we hope to develop students' skill potential and create future global citizens," stated Professor Iain Martin.

MAHE is the fourth Deakin HUB in India, following those at OP Jindal Global University (Sonipat), Symbiosis International University (Pune), and Chitkara University (Chandigarh).

"Throughout our illustrious history, MAHE has consistently been a magnet for foreign students seeking academic excellence in India," stated Lt Gen (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, Manipal.

“Dating back to the establishment of our inaugural self-financed medical college in 1953, we opened our doors to Malaysian students, a tradition that has proudly endured over the years. The partnership between Deakin and MAHE has been marked by a proactive commitment to internationalization, and it fills me with immense enthusiasm to announce the formal establishment of the Deakin HUB in Manipal. This momentous step signifies our collective resolve to elevate our partnership to unprecedented heights. I am firmly convinced that this initiative will serve as a catalyst for even more profound collaborations, particularly in the realm of research,” he continued.

