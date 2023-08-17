Deakin University's Gujarat Campus To Start From July 2024, Offer Affordable PG Courses

A First Look At Deakin University's GIFT City Campus |

Deakin University, the first foreign university to establish an International Branch Campus in GIFT City, Gujarat is set to open its doors to students for admissions from July 2024.

University officials have shared artist impressions to give a sneak peak of the upcoming campus design. According to a university spokesperson, the campus will be built in an area of 25,000 square feet at GIFT City comprising two floors. The first floor will be dedicated to industrial partners, start-ups, and entrepreneurs, and the top floor to learning spaces.

"An ace team of professionals, along with the GIFT Team from Deakin University, are working diligently to ensure best-in-class infrastructure. Such a setup would not only provide students with vital industry-interface opportunities and significant networking opportunities but it would also fulfill the cornerstone of the professional courses offered at the IBC, namely Cadetships or research projects that help students create a competitive knowledge base through strong industrial partnerships,” the spokesperson stated.

More information about Deakin University's plans for admissions, courses, and fees to open a full international teaching campus in India has been revealed by a university spokesperson to the Free Press Journal.

Deakin University will be offering two postgraduate courses to students at the Deakin University International Branch Campus at GIFT City which are – Masters in Cybersecurity (professional) and Masters in Business Analytics with 60 students in each course.

Officials from the university have informed the FPJ that the courses will be more affordable for Indians students. "As of now, no official number can be disclosed because policy decisions on the fee and bursaries part are still pending," added the spokesperson.

The officials have also confirmed that it will soon commence the hiring of administrative and academic staff as well issue detailed guidelines for application and enrolment for courses at the Deakin University International Branch Campus.