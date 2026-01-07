 CLAT 2026 First Allotment List Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Freeze, Float & Exit Options Explained
The Consortium of NLUs has released the CLAT 2026 first allotment list on January 7. Candidates can check their seat allotment online and must pay the confirmation fee between January 7 and 15 to freeze or float their allotted seat.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
article-image

CLAT 2026 First Allotment List: The CLAT 2026 First allotment list has been released by the Consortium of NLUs today, January 7, 2026. Through the link on the official website, candidates who applied for the CLAT 2026 counselling round can view the allocation outcome.

In order to be admitted by NLUs for the First Allotment List between January 7 and 15, 2026, candidates assigned seats in the first round must finish paying the confirmation fee to the Consortium for freeze and float options.

CLAT 2026 First Allotment List: Important date

Round 1 allotment list release: January 7, 2026

Fee payment and seat confirmation window: January 7 to January 15, 2026

CLAT 2026 First Allotment List: Steps to check the first counselling list

Step 1: Visit CLAT's official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: To access the CLAT 2026 counselling website, enter your mobile number and password.

Step 3: The screen will display the initial allotment list.

Step 4: Review your results and store the page for later.

Direct link to check the first counselling list

CLAT Counselling 2026: Documents required

Class 10 marksheet (scanned copy)

CLAT 2026 admit card

Class 12 marksheet

LLB or equivalent degree marksheet (for PG applicants)

Character certificate

Migration or transfer certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD/SAP certificate (if applicable)

Any other relevant supporting documents as specified by the counselling authority

CLAT Counselling 2026: Freeze, Float, and Exit option

During the counselling stages, an applicant who is selected for a seat at any NLU has three choices: "freeze," "float," or "exit."

Freeze: A candidate may choose to "freeze" their seat assignment if they are dissatisfied with it, accept it, and wish not to participate in subsequent rounds of seat distribution.

Float: After being assigned to their first preference NLU, a candidate may use the "float" option to "open" the possibility of earning a higher choice NLU seat.

Exit option: If an applicant decides not to participate in admissions counselling after completing the registration process, they may "exit" the process.

Counselling Schedule: Key Dates & Timings

Second Allotment List (Round 2): January 22, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 2 – Freeze/Float): January 22–29, 2026 | 10 am–1 pm

Third Allotment List (Round 3): February 5, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 3 – Freeze/Float): February 5–12, 2026 | 10 am–1 pm

University Fee Payment (Freeze – Rounds 1–3): April 24, 2026 | by 5 pm

Fourth Allotment List (Round 4): May 2, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 4 – Freeze/Float): May 2–8, 2026

Fifth & Final Allotment List (Round 5): May 15, 2026

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 5 – Freeze): May 15–20, 2026

University Fee Payment (Freeze – Rounds 4–5): May 30, 2026 | by 5 pm

