 DDU 2023: Admit Card Released At ddugu.ac.in; Check Details Here
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
DDU Admit Card 2023 includes several pieces of information such as - Name of the candidate, Roll number, Date of birth, and so on | Representative image

Deen Dayal Upadhyay University issued the DDU admit card 2023. This concerns the entrance examination for the DDU Undergraduate and postgraduate exams. Candidates can visit the official website - ddugorkhpur.com, to check and download their respective admit cards. Candidates will require to download the hall ticket by logging in using their credentials.

DDU Admit Card 2023 includes several pieces of information such as - Name of the candidate, Roll number, Date of birth, Category, Exam centre address, Exam timings, Centre code, Passport-size photograph, Signature of the candidate, and Important instructions.

Following that, below are the steps mentioned for downloading the DDU Admit Card 2023:

  • Step 1 - Go to the official website, ddugorakhpur.com

  • Step 2 - Click on the “Admit Card” tab.

  • Step 3 - Enter the credentials and submit.

  • Step 4 - The DDU admit card will appear on the screen.

  • Step 5- Take the printout of the admit card.

The DDU entrance exam for UG courses will be held from July 15 to 28, and for PG courses, it will be conducted from July 15 to 31; this excludes July 29.

Importantly, candidates must note that without admit card, they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination. Additionally, candidates are required to take a printout of the DDU 2023 admit card to carry on the examination day.

