 MPESB Group 4 Recruitment Exam Admit Card OUT At esb.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here
MPESB Group 4 Recruitment Exam Admit Card OUT At esb.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here

MPESB Group 4 Recruitment Exam Admit Card OUT At esb.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
MPESB Group 4 Recruitment Exam | Representative image

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Grade-3, Stenotypist, Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 under Group-4, yesterday July 9. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Exam Date

The examination will be conducted on July 15, 16, 17 and 18.

Direct link to download the admit card

article-image

MPESB Group 4 hall ticket 2023: Know how to apply

  • Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the admit card tab

  • Next, click on “Group-4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist , Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023”

  • Log in using your registration details and submit

  • Group 4 recruitment exam 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Check and download the admit card

  • Take a printout for future reference

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

