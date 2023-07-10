MPESB Group 4 Recruitment Exam Admit Card OUT At esb.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Grade-3, Stenotypist, Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 under Group-4, yesterday July 9. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.
Exam Date
The examination will be conducted on July 15, 16, 17 and 18.
Direct link to download the admit card
MPESB Group 4 hall ticket 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card tab
Next, click on “Group-4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist , Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023”
Log in using your registration details and submit
Group 4 recruitment exam 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
