 MPESB PNST 2022 Admit Card OUT at esb.mp.gov.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMPESB PNST 2022 Admit Card OUT at esb.mp.gov.in; Direct Link Here

MPESB PNST 2022 Admit Card OUT at esb.mp.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Candidates appearing for the PNST 2022 examination can download the admit card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
MPESB PNST 2022 Admit Card | Representative image

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes. Candidates appearing for the PNST 2022 examination can download the admit card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Exam Date for MP PNST 2022

The MPESB PNST 2022 examination will be held from July 7 to 9, 2023.

Direct link to download MPESB PNST Admit card 2023

Read Also
Engineering student from MP ends her life after failing exam
article-image

Steps to download MPESB PNST admit card 2023:

  • Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the “Test Admit Card - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2022”

  • Key in your login details

  • The MPESB PNST admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and take the printout for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MPESB PNST 2022 Admit Card OUT at esb.mp.gov.in; Direct Link Here

MPESB PNST 2022 Admit Card OUT at esb.mp.gov.in; Direct Link Here

CUET UG Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

FPJ Exclusive: China Grants 10,000 Study Visas to Indians Since Last Year Despite No Direct Flights...

FPJ Exclusive: China Grants 10,000 Study Visas to Indians Since Last Year Despite No Direct Flights...

Cost, Work Visa, New Zealand Education Expert Lays Down Reasons To Study In Country For Indian...

Cost, Work Visa, New Zealand Education Expert Lays Down Reasons To Study In Country For Indian...

Yale Graduate Turned IMF Analyst Explains How To Perfect College Applications For Dream Universities

Yale Graduate Turned IMF Analyst Explains How To Perfect College Applications For Dream Universities