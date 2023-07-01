MPESB PNST 2022 Admit Card OUT at esb.mp.gov.in; Direct Link Here

MPESB PNST 2022 Admit Card | Representative image

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes. Candidates appearing for the PNST 2022 examination can download the admit card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Exam Date for MP PNST 2022

The MPESB PNST 2022 examination will be held from July 7 to 9, 2023.

Direct link to download MPESB PNST Admit card 2023

Steps to download MPESB PNST admit card 2023:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Test Admit Card - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2022”

Key in your login details

The MPESB PNST admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.