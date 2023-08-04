DDA Announces Exam Schedule For Multiple Posts; Admit Cards To Follow Shortly

DDA Announces Exam Schedule For Multiple Posts | Pixabay

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has unveiled the exam schedule for multiple posts. Candidates who applied for the DDA recruitment can now check the exam dates on the official website - dda.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks, with the admit cards set to be released shortly.

“Detailed schedule of examination/issuance of e-Application Status Certificate and e-Admit Card will be uploaded on DDA’s website i.e. www.dda.gov.in in due course of time” reads the official notification.

Here's what candidates need to know:

1. Exam Schedule: The DDA has published the detailed exam schedule for various posts on its official website. Candidates should visit the website and check the specific dates and timings for their respective exams.

2. Post-wise Exams: The recruitment drive by DDA is for multiple posts, including PatwariAug 19, Aug 20 and Aug 26, SurveyorAug 26, Nabi Tehisldal Aug 27, Legal Assistant Aug 28, Architectural Assistant Aug 28, Assistant Accounts OfficerAug 28

3. Admit Card Release: The admit cards for the DDA exams will be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for updates and notifications regarding the admit card release.

4. Downloading Admit Card: Once the admit cards are made available, candidates can download them from the official website. They will need to log in using their registration details to access and download the admit card.

The exam schedule for the remaining positions (junior civil engineer, assistant section officer, and junior secretariat assistant) will be released in due course.

The merit list of all successful candidates for respective vacancies will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Computer Based Examination as well as the interview, where applicable, taken together.