CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card to be out on April 24 at admissions.cusat.ac.in

CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card to be released on April 24 | Pixabay

Kolkata: The admit cards for the Cochin University of Science and Technology’s Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT 2023) for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will now be made available on April 24, according to the official notice.

Applicants who submitted applications for the entrance exam can download their hall tickets from admissions.cusat.ac.in.

For each accurate response marked by a candidate, three points will be awarded, and for each incorrect response, one point will be deducted. There will be no points for unanswered questions. Students taking the exam should review the revised exam pattern as CUSAT has made a few changes to it. The required minimum score has also been updated.

The CUSAT CAT is a university-level exam that is conducted by Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). It is used as a combined entrance exam for students applying to the university’s UG and PG programmes at CUSAT’s three campuses in Kochi and Alappuzha

CUSAT CAT 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD

Go to admissions.cusat.ac.in

On the homepage, click the direct link for “CUSAT CAT hall ticket 2023."

Fill out all required information, including your registration number and birthdate.

The admit card for the CUSAT CAT 2023 will appear on your screen.

Verify the information on the admit card.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.