CUET UG 2023: Exam city slip to release on April 30 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG exam | Pixabay/Representative Image

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023 online application portal for the registration process closed on April 11.

As per the schedule, 'City slip' will be made available for download by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 30, 2023.

Candidates can obtain this slip by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The admit card date will be announced in due course of time.

The examination will be conducted by the NTA from May 21 to 31.

More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the CUET undergraduate exam for the upcoming academic session.

UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar recently said that there has been a 41 per cent increase in the total number of candidates appearing for the examination in comparison to the previous year.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. It will be held on multiple days and in three different shifts, depending on the number of candidates and their subject preferences.

The exam will consist of three sections, with Section 1A containing 13 languages, Section 1B containing 20 other languages, Section 2 consisting of 27 domain subjects, and Section 3 containing the general test. Candidates can select a maximum of 10 subjects from all sections.

The number of questions to be attempted by students has been reduced this year. While the exam pattern of sections 1A and 1B remains the same, the number of questions has been reduced in sections 2 and 3. In section 2, 35-40 questions need to be attempted out of 45-50 questions, and in section 3, 50 out of 60 questions must be attempted.

Steps to Download NTA CUET UG Admit Card 2023: