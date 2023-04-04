CUET UG 2023: Top 3 applications from UP, Delhi, Bihar; Students from J&K, North east, Kerala rises

CUET UG 2023: 16.85 lakhs students registered | Representational image

The Last date to make correction in the CUET UG application has ended on April 3, 2023. NTA has announced that exam for CUET-UG 2023 will begin from 21 May and end on 31 May 2023.

After the successful completion of application process, UGC Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said, "In 2023 CUET-UG, a total of 16.85 lakh students registered, out of which 13.995 lakhs paid the application fee and submitted the application form. An increase of 4.0 lakh students from the last year."

This year, there is an increase of 41% in the total number of applications received for CUET-UG 2023 exam.

The chairman further said, "We have also seen an increase in the number of participating universities. In 2022, it was only 90, but in 2023 it rise to 242. This significant rise indicates that CUET-UG is becoming a popular option for admissions in UG programmes."

Female Applications

Out of 13.99 lakhs who submitted the applications this year for CUET-UG, 6.51 lakhs are females, and 7.48 lakhs are males.

Meanwhile in 2022, out of 9.90 lakhs who submitted the applications for CUET-UG, 4.34 lakhs were females, and 5.56 lakhs were males.

This year, the increase in female students is 50% and 34% in male students.

Category wise Applications

Amongst categories of students (ST, SC, OBC-NCL, General-unreserved, EWS).

There is a substantial growth in the number of applications submitted by ST candidates, In 2022, it was 58,881 while in 2023, it has increased to 95,119, an increase of 61.5%.

For the SC category students, the submitted applications in 2023 are 1,40,307, an increase of 35.5% from the last year.

The number of applications in 2023 for OBC-NCL, General-unreserved, and EWS category students are 461022, 642443, and 60611, respectively. A rise of 45.2%, 39.6%, and 20.5% respectively.

Courses under CUET UG 2023

CUET-UG score is used for admissions in B.A., B.Com, and B.Sc. in various disciplines, it is also used for admissions in various other programmes such as Integrated Dual Degree BBA LL.B, B.Voc., B. Des., Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor in Computer Application, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Integrated B.Sc.-M.Sc. or Integrated BA-MA.

Engineering students will also be benefited from the CUET-UG scores. The scores will be used in various B.Tech. courses by a large number of Universities. It will also be used for lateral entry into diploma holders in the second year of B.Tech.

Applications for Central Universities

The five central universities which have received the largest number of applications for CUET-UG in 2023 are University of Delhi (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), University of Allahabad, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and Jamia Millia Islamia. The same order was maintained in 2022 too.

State wise Largest Applicants

The top three states from which the largest number of candidates filled the CUET-UG 2023 applications are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Bihar. Same as in 2022.

Jammu and Kashmir Region

There is a considerable jump in the number of students from the Jammu and Kashmir region. In 2022, a total of 13,021 students took CUET-UG from this region. But in 2023, this number is 82,655 showing an increase of 6.3 times.

North-eastern Region

From the north-eastern region (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim), the number of students who will take CUET-UG has increased by 31% as compared to 2022.

Southern Region

Amongst the five states in South - Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

The largest number of applications were received from Kerala. Last year, 37,303 students from the state applied for CUET-UG. In 2023, this number reached 56,111, an increase of 51%.

The second largest state from south this year is Tamil Nadu, from where 24,462 applications were received, an increase of 45%.

International Applications

Last year, candidates from 59 countries submitted their applications for CUET-UG. In 2023, this number increased to 74 countries, with 1000 students spread across Europe, Asia, America, and Gulf countries.

The application process started on 9 February 2023, and the last date was extended from 12 March 2023 to 30 March 2023. This extension allowed more universities and students to opt for CUET-UGC.