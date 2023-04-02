CUET UG 2023: NTA opens application edit window till April 3 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023: NTA opens application edit window till April 3 | Representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begin the online application edit process for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 examination, on April 1, 2023.

UGC Chairperson, M Jagadesh Kumar informed through his Twitter handle.

He Tweets, "CUET UG 2023 application correction from April 1: UGC chairman, The last date to make corrections in the CUET UG 2023 application form is April 3, 2023."

Candidates can make the changes in the application form at the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The last date to make corrections in the CUET UG 2023 application form is April 3, 2023.https://t.co/cVeyTbPuQP — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 31, 2023

Last Date to edit

It is a three-day edit window and the last date to submit the updated form is April 3 (till 11:50 pm).

Admit cards will be made available to candidates in the second week of May.

Steps to edit Application window for CUET UG 2023:

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the application edit window link given on the home page

Make the required changes

submit the updated application form

Take a printout for future references