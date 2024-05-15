CUET UG Exam 2024: What Are NTA's Instructions For Candidates? | Pixabay

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 is all set to commence on May 15, 2024.

The NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2024 in hybrid mode (CBT and pen & paper) for about 13.48 lakh candidates at various examination centers located in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. Approximately 250 universities worldwide will use the CUET 2024 score to shortlist candidates for admission to first-year degree courses.

The NTA has prescribed a few compulsory instructions for the candidates. Check them below:

Forbidden items

Candidates are not allowed to carry the following items are not allowed in the exam hall:

Textual material (printed or written)

Bits of paper

Geometry

Pencil box

Plastic pouch

Calculator

Pen

Scale

Writing pad

Pen drives

Eraser

Log table

Electronic pen

Communication device such as mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager and health band are also not permitted in the examination hall.

Other items that are not to be carried by candidates include wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, watch, wristwatch, bracelet, camera, ornaments or any metallic object, food items opened or packed and water bottles.

Dress code

As per NTA, light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted in the examination hall. Candidates who come in cultural, customary dress at the examination centre should report at least an hour before the last reporting time.

Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted, while shoes are not permitted.

In case of any deviation necessitated due to unavoidable circumstances such as medical reasons, approval of NTA must be taken by candidates before the admit cards are issued.

Documents to carry

A hard copy of the admit card

Passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the candidate's application)

Any authorised photo ID such as a school identification card, PAN, Aadhaar card, voter ID

PwBD certificate (if applicable)

Candidates are advised to report at their allotted examination center at least one and a half hours before the exam commences.

For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test, a re-test shall not be held by the NTA under any circumstances.