CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Available At nta.ac.in; NTA Drops 155 Questions

Representational image |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - UG. Candidates who would like to check out the same can go to the official website - nta.nic.in. NTA has also dropped 155 questions from all shifts of the exam.

The objection link against the answer key will be available soon on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates may contest the tentative answer key by paying Rs 200 for each question they wish to raise a query.

According to a tweet from Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the deadline for filing objections is June 30.

The final answer key will be made public when the exam administrators have reviewed the issues. The final answer key for the CUET UG 2023 will be used to determine the results.

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.nic.in.

Click on “provisional answer key of CUET UG”.

The PDF for CUET UG Answer Key 2023 will come on the screen.

Download CUET UG answer key for future reference.