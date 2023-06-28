CUET PG Admit Card 2023 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in For June 30 Exam; Direct Link Here

CUET PG admit card | Representative image

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 30 exam. Candidates who appearing for CUET(PG) – 2023 Examination can download the admit card through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to download their hall tickets for CUET (PG) - 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

The exam is scheduled on June 30, 2023.

Direct link to download CUET PG Admit Card 2023

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) –2023, or can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700.

Steps to download CUET PG Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the required login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.