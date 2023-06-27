CUET UG 2023 Answer Key Soon? Here's What UGC Chief Has To Say

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

With the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG answer key being awaited by thousands of candidates across India, University Grants Commission Chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has provided a major update on the same.

“For CUET UG 2023, the NTA will soon announce the dates for answer key challenge. The candidates, who are unsatisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a non-refundable fee. For the NTA announcement on the answer key challenge, please visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in,” said a tweet by the Chairman.

Candidates can avail themselves the opportunity to raise challenges to the answer key by paying the required amount at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Based on the queries raised by the students, the subject experts will make the changes for the final answer key to be uploaded.

The final answer key will serve as the foundation for the CUET results 2023 for undergraduate admission in central institutions and other participating universities. The score from CUET will also help universities create a separate merit list.

According to various reports, the CUET UG 2023 results could be announced by July first week.

Candidates who took the UG entrance exam must also register on the official website of the colleges where they plan to enrol. The marks earned in the exam must be posted on the candidate's application form after the CUET UG results 2023 are released in order to be taken into consideration for admission.

