CUET UG Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link Here

CUET UG Result 2023 | Representative image

New Delhi: Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET -UG) 2023 examination has been concluded by the National testing Agency (NTA). The results for the CUET-UG 2023 is expected to be declared in the first week of July. Nearly 15 lakh candidates are awaiting the results. The CUET UG result 2023 will be declared on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

PTI quotes that the CUET result 2023 will be declared within 15 days after the conclusion of the exam. The exam was earlier supposed to be concluded on June 17, however, it was extended till June 23. “According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July," a senior official told PTI.

A total of 36,242 candidates appeared in the last phase of exam conducted between June 21 to 23. Prior to the result, NTA will be issuing the CUET provisional answer key.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the key within a specified time.

The subject experts will be reviewing the challenges and drafting the final answer key.

The CUET UG 2023 results will be based on the final answer key uploaded by the NTA.

CUET- UG 2023 expected cut off:

As per media reports, CUET UG 2023 expected cut-Off for the general category is 40. Check the expected cut-off below.

UR: 40

SC: 35

ST: 35

EWS: 35

Steps to Download CUET UG Answer Key 2023:

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the login option under Candidate Activity.

Look for the answer key link.

Download CUET UG Answer Key 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.