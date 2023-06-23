CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Out For June 24, 25 Exams, Check Details Here

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Out For June 24, 25 Exams | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) admit card for the June 24, 25 exams today, June 23. Candidates will be able to download the CUET PG admit card 2023 from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be scheduled for candidates who were left out and could not be accommodated during the initial exam dates.

“The Admit Cards are live for 24th and 25th June 2023. The candidates are advised to download their Examination Admit Card for CUET (PG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” stated NTA in an official notice.

Candidates will need to use their application number and password to download the admit cards. NTA has also provided the date sheet of exams scheduled on June 24 and 25. The exam agency further asked candidates to follow the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper.

How to download?

Go to the NTA CUET PG official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘CUET PG admit card’

Enter application number, date of birth and security pin.

Check the CUET PG exam centre, shift timing and exam date.

Download the admit card for future reference.