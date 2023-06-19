Indore: 1,800 Apply For 2,900 Seats; Counselling Of Non-CUET Courses Starts In DAVV

PRAVEER PHOTOGRAPHY

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has started counselling for admission in non-CUET courses offered by university teaching departments.

Like previous years, this year also the university has received lesser applications than vacant seats. There are 1800 applicants against 2900 vacant seats in courses, including diploma, certificate, degree and postgraduate courses.

While in many courses there is no competition among students and admission will be granted on first come, first served basis, departmental-level exams will be conducted for admission in those courses where the number of applicants is more than vacancies.

The university had initially invited applications for its courses which are not under the purview of common university entrance test (CUET). As the number of applications received was less than one-third of the total vacancies, the university extended the deadline to June 10 and then to June 15.

Not seeing any significant rise in the number of applications between June 10 and June 15, the university decided not to extend the last date for submitting applications any further and started the counselling which will continue till June 30.

These are the courses

UG: BA in Yoga, BPharma, BSc in Physics, Applied Statistics and Analytics, Electronics-Computer and Mathematics, Yogic Science, BSW and all BVoc courses.

PG: MA in Yoga, Physics, Sports Physiology, Political Science, Sociology, Sanskrit Astrology, English Literature, Women's Empowerment and Life Learning and others.

Specialization: MCom in Accounting & Financial Control, Bank Management. Also, Master of Education,Master of Physical Education. MSc in Applied Mathematics, Physics, Physics Material Science.

New courses added to non-CUET programmes

This time, new courses like MBA (Rural Development), MBA (Hospital Administration), and MBA (Public Health) have also been added to non-CUET programmes. Earlier, these courses were under CUET.

Departments offering non-CUET courses

Schools of Yoga, Mass Communication, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Electronics,Life Sciences, Management Studies, Biotechnology, Education, Social Sciences, Comparative Language and Skill Development Centre etc.

Many local students fail to take CUET

Many local students either gave a miss to CUET-PG or could not make it to the city where they were allotted exam centres, all thanks to National Testing Agency (NTA) which had allotted exam centres to Indore students in faraway cities including in cyclone hit-Gujarat and Rajasthan.

While many students dropped the plan to take exams due to allocation of centres in far-flung cities, several students reached the cities travelling by road as reservation in trains was not available and flights were beyond reach. Most students who travelled by road could not perform well in the exam because of exhaustion.

Uzma Ansari, a candidate who got centre in Gwalior, told Free Press, “I travelled by car all night and reached Gwalior around 5 am. My reporting time was 7 am. I was exhausted and dehydrated so could not perform well in the exam. I request NTA to conduct the CUET PG again for students who could not attend the exam or couldn't write properly because of the excess travelling time which led to physical and mental exhaustion.”