CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit cards released; Here's how to download |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 Phase 6 exam today, August 22. Candidates can download their admit card on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering their application number and date of birth. NTA will conduct phase six of the CUET entrance exam from August 24 to August 30, 2022.

The NTA will conduct the CUET 2022 phase 6 exam in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Select the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link on the homepage. Key in your application number, date of birth and click on submit. The CUET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

About 2.86 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET UG 2022 phase six examination. "Those candidates who could not take the examination in earlier phases either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August 2022," NTA said in a statement.

Read Also CUET PG to start on Sept 1; check full schedule here