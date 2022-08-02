CUET PG to start on Sept 1; check full schedule here

Representative Image | File

The test dates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Postgraduate Courses were released today by University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The tests will be given from September 1 to September 11 in multiple cities across nation.

"The dates for CUET (PG) – 2022 are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022. The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on. The detailed Schedule along with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time will be announced by NTA," tweeted the chairman.

Students will have a single window through CUET (PG) to apply for admission to participating universities in the country.

3.57 lakh candidates will be appearing for this computer based exam in approximately 500 Indian cities as well as 13 cities abroad.

Candidates have been urged to check the NTA website(s) at http://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in regularly, for thelatest updates regarding the test.

Candidates can email cuet-pg@nta.ac.in with any questions or clarifications.

