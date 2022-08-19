e-Paper Get App

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card out at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card for the phase 5 test has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, applicants who will take the phase 5 exam can verify and download their admit cards.

2.01 lakh participants have registered for the CUET UG 2022 phase five exam, which will take place on August 21, 22, and 23.

Using their application number, date of birth, and captcha code, applicants can access the CUET UG 2022 admit card on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Download Admit Card For CUET UG 2022

  • Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in.,the official website.

  • "Sign In" on the homepage. Click the link for "CUET UG 2022 admit card"

  • Click "submit" after entering your application number and birthdate.

  • On the screen, the CUET UG 2022 admission card will present.

  • Take a printout for future reference.

Phase 6, which will take place from August 24 to 30, 2022, will be open to candidates who were unable to sit for their CUET exams in prior phases.

"Some of the candidates have also represented regarding Sociology, General Ability, Sanskrit question papers. Such requests are also being examined on case-to-case basis using Audit trail of individual candidates and report of the centres. The requests, if found feasible, the candidates will be appearing in Phase 6," stated the notification.

article-image

