CUET score to be used for Agriculture admission by ICAR

National Testing Agency to use CUET score for ICAR admission | PTI(Representative Image)

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) in a recent notification mentioned that the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) UG has been scrapped. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) now will have to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) mode for intake of UG students to 20% all India quota seats at affiliated Institutions for the 2023-24 academic year.

NTA said in the notification, “It has now been decided by the ICAR that admission to the specified UG courses hitherto being done through ICAR-AIEEA, will be done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for the academic year 2023-24. Hence, there would be no ICAR-AIEEA (UG) for admission to UG courses in Agriculture and Allied subjects for 20% ICAR All India Quota Seats, for the academic year 2023-24.”

NTA conducts both ICAR AIEEA and CUET entrance tests. The application process for CUET UG Programmes are still open, Candidates can submit their application forms on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to fill the form is March 12, 2023.

Read Also NEET UG: NTA official confirmed registration date starts March 5

NTA added, “Candidates are advised to visit the website of ICAR www.icar.org.in and read the Prospectus/Information Bulletin on the details such as eligibility as regards age, passing/appearing in qualifying exam, minimum marks in the qualifying exam, relaxation thereof, subject combinations which they are required to appear in CUET(UG), reservation, admission procedure, etc. regarding admission to UG programmes and be clear before applying for the CUET (UG) – 2023."