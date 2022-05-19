CUET-PG to be held in last week of July says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

According to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for post-graduate admissions is to be held in the last week of July 2022. Application Form submission will start on the NTA website on 19 May 2022.

The applicants are asked to keep updated with the NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ and the CUET Website https://www.nta.ac.in/ where the dates for the examinations will be announced as well.

ALSO READ No need of CUET for North Eastern Hill University Colleges: Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:54 AM IST