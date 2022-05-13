No need of CUET for North Eastern Hill University Colleges: Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Shillong: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya does not require CUET for admission to undergraduate courses in colleges affiliated with it, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday. In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Mr. Pradhan said the exemption was given for this academic year, considering the geographical conditions, far-flung locations, limited digital connectivity, and infrastructure.

"The affiliated colleges of NEHU will continue with the existing practice for admission instead of CUET," the education minister said in the letter. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission to courses in all central universities, starting from this academic year.

The chief minister had on April 25 met Mr. Pradhan, seeking the exemption for Meghalaya colleges.

