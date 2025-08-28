NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here

NCVT ITI Result 2025 | Official Website

NCVT ITI Result 2025: The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has declared the NCVT ITI 2025 results. Candidates who took the ITI exam can check and download the NCVT ITI Result 2025 at skillindiadigital.gov.in.

In order to access the NCVT ITI Result 2025, candidates will have to enter their Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and date of birth on the portal.

The NCVT has released the results for the ITI examinations conducted between July 28 and August 20, 2025. The results for first- and second-year students who took the Computer-Based Theory (CBT) and Practical exams are released.

The students can now safely download their electronic marksheets online. The hard copy of the original marksheet will be given by their respective ITI institutions at a later stage.

Candidates are hereby advised in strong terms to carefully verify their marksheet for any inconsistency in personal or academic information. Where errors are detected or if there are difficulties in accessing the results, students are advised to approach the examination in-charge or the principal of their ITI for assistance.

The NCVT, which was formed in 1956 under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is important in streamlining vocational training in India, especially through ITIs and apprenticeships.

NCVT ITI Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- skillindiadigital.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “NCVT ITI Results 2025” on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and date of birth on the portal.

Step 4: The NCVT ITI Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NCVT ITI Result 2025 and take a printout for future reference.

NCVT ITI Result 2025 Direct Link