CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Out at cuet.nta.nic.in; Exams From June 9 to 11

CUET PG 2023 admit card Out | Representative image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) admit card for June 9 to 11 examinations today 8th June 2023. Candidates applied for the PG entrance exam can download CUET PG hall ticket 2023 from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the NTA released CUET PG admit card 2023 for June 5 to 8 exams. "City Intimation Slip / Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 11 June 2023 will also be released subsequently," NTA said.

Read Also NTA Releases CUET PG Exam City Slip 2023 at cuet.nta.nic.in

The NTA clarified that “There might be some candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get the same in subsequent phases.” Applicants were also advised to check the exam centre, time and shift given on the hall ticket.

Direct link to download CUET PG 2023 admit card

Steps to download CUET PG 2023 admit card:

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) –2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011- 40759000 / 011 – 69227700,” it added.