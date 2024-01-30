CUET PG 2024 Registration Deadline Tomorrow; Application Fee Details and Process

Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration period for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 tomorrow, January 31. Those who haven't applied yet can complete the CUET PG application form 2024 on the official website – pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG 2024 is scheduled to take place from March 11.

General category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,200 for two papers, with an additional charge of Rs 600 for each extra paper. For General-Economically Weaker Sections (Gen-EWS) and Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), the application fee is Rs 1,000, with an additional Rs 500 for each extra paper.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and the third gender are required to pay a fee of Rs 900, while Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) need to pay Rs 800. Those applying from outside India must submit an application fee of Rs 6,000 for up to two test papers and Rs 2,000 for each additional paper.

How to fill CUET PG 2024 application form?

Visit the official website of CUET PG - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the login link under candidate activity

Now, click on new registration and register yourselves

Login with generated credentials and fill the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Submit the CUET PG application form 2024

Download the confirmation page and take a print out

The correction window for CUET PG 2024 will open on February 2, allowing candidates to edit their application forms starting from February 4. The release date for the CUET PG 2024 admit card will be announced on the official website in the near future.