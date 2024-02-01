CUET PG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended To February 7; Follow These Steps To Apply |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024. Aspiring candidates who have not yet applied for CUET PG 2024 now have the opportunity to do so until February 7. The registration process is exclusively online and can be completed on the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Key Registration Dates:

Last date for registration: February 7, 2024

Fee submission deadline: February 8, 2024

Correction window: February 9 to February 11, 2024

CUET PG 2024 Registration Process:

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the registration link.

Complete the registration process by providing the required information.

Pay the applicable application fee and submit the form.

Ensure to take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

Candidates are reminded that the correction window will be active from February 9 to February 11, providing an opportunity to rectify any errors in the application.

As per the schedule, the CUET PG exam city slip will be released on the website on March 4. Admit cards can be downloaded from March 7, 2024, onwards. The entrance examination is scheduled to take place from March 11 to 28, with the detailed schedule set to be published soon. The examination will be of 1.45 hours duration on all exam days.

Additionally, candidates can expect the provisional answer key of CUET PG to be issued on April 4. For further details and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.