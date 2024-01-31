CUET PG 2024 Registration Ends Today: Last Chance To Apply!

IStock images (Representational Pic)

The registration period for the Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate programs (CUET PG) 2024, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is set to conclude today, January 31, 2024.

Key Information:

Date:

The CUET PG 2024 examination is scheduled to take place from March 11 to March 28, 2024.

Fees:

The application fee varies for different categories of candidates in India. General category applicants are required to pay Rs.1200, while OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates need to pay Rs.1000. SC/ST/Third Gender and PwBD category applicants have fees set at Rs.900 and Rs.800, respectively. Additional test papers carry an extra fee of Rs.600 for General category and Rs.500 for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS, SC/ST/Third Gender, and PwBD category applicants.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the "Register" button on the homepage.

Log in with the provided credentials after entering the required details.

Complete the application form, upload necessary documents.

Pay the applicable fee and submit the form.

Download and retain a copy for reference.

Read Also CUET PG 2024 Registration Deadline Tomorrow; Application Fee Details and Process

Exam Pattern:

The CUET PG 2024 exam pattern has undergone slight changes compared to previous years.

The general section has been omitted, and the exam will now consist of 75 specific multiple-choice questions (MCQs) related to the chosen course.

The exam duration has been reduced to 105 minutes (1 hour and 45 minutes) from the previous 2-hour timeframe.

Aspirants are advised to adhere to the outlined registration steps and be aware of the modified exam pattern. For further updates, including the release of advance city intimation on March 4, 2024, and the availability of admit cards from March 7, 2024.