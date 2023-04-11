CUET PG 2023: 11 new universities to accept entrance test results for admissions

CUET PG | Pixabay/Representative Image

CUET PG 2023: As per a notification released by the National Testing Agency, 11 more varsities are now to accept the results of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023, while some have withdrawn courses. The entire NTA notice can be found on the official website at nta.ac.in.

New additions to the list of universities accepting CUET PG 2023 results are Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir), School Of Management Sciences, Varanasi (Autonomous College), Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, Ranchi, Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Madhav University, Pindwara (Sirohi) Rajasthan, Uttaranchal University, Dehradun, Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Bahra University, Shimla, Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic-Studies, Sanchi, Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribag and ICFAI University Jharkhand, Ranchi.

The NTA is set to conduct the CUET PG from June 1 to June 10, 2023. Candidates are allowed to submit their applications for the exam till April 19, 2023, till 11:50 pm at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The institutes that have amended their courses, course name, eligibility criteria for CUET PG are Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Srinagar (Uttarakhand), SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Visva-Bharati University, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Gyani Inder Singh Institute of Professional Studies (Uttarakhand), University of Delhi.