CUET 2023: Jamia extends last date for UG courses at jmicoe.in; details here

Jamia Millia Islamia extends last date for UG courses

New Delhi: Jamia has extended the deadline for submitting applications for UG Courses. Through the CUET 2023 exam, Jamia will handle admissions for a few undergraduate courses. The deadline for applications has been extended for this to April 12, 2023. The official website, jmicoe.in, is where applicants can submit their applications.

Though the last date to apply for Jamia Admissions through CUET was April 10, 2023, after NTA reopened the registration process the last date has been extended to April 12, 2023.

"On request of a large number of students, the vice chancellor, JMI, has very kindly approved extension in the last date of registration to UG programmes of the university whose entrance test will be conducted by CUET for the academic session 2023-24 from April 10, 2023 to April 12, 2023,” said an official notification issued by Jamia.

CUET UG exam is set to be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. The city slip for the same will be announced by April 30, 2023.