Jamia Nagar's second year MBA student allegedly commits suicide; Police probing case

Jamia Nagar's second year MBA student allegedly commits suicide | PTI

New Delhi: An MBA student allegedly died by suicide in the Jamia Nagar area of South East Delhi on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the police said.

Police said that there was no suicide note recovered from the youth, and the exact reason behind the student taking the extreme step is not clear yet. Police got information about the incident on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, after which a police team reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The deceased was identified as Abduddin (25) and said to be a second-year MBA student, who used a plastic rope for taking the extreme step. Police are probing the exact reason behind the incident.

According to the Okhla times, an online portal which covers news from that region says, the MBA student was pursuing his MBA from Jamia Millia Islamia, a central university near by.

In a similar kind of incident in the national capital during the wee hours on Saturday, a Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself inside a PCR van in the Civil Lines area.

The deceased head constable has been identified as Imran Mohammed, said police.

The incident took place at around 6 am on Bela Road, near Chandgi Ram Akhara. "The deceased shot himself when the PCR driver (his colleague) CT Atul Bhati went for nature's call," the police said.

Mental Health Helpline | File