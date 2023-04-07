 Jamia Millia Islamia extends registration deadline for CUET courses
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJamia Millia Islamia extends registration deadline for CUET courses

Jamia Millia Islamia extends registration deadline for CUET courses

Interested candidates can register at the official JMI examinations' website — jmicoe.in — before April 20, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Students have time till April 20 to fill out the Jamia application forms. | Official

The Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the registration deadline for BTech, BArch and PG programmes under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023. Interested candidates can register at the official JMI examinations’ website — jmicoe.in.

According to the official notification, students now have time till April 20 to fill out the Jamia application forms.

“The Vice-Chancellor, JMI has very kindly approved an extension in the last date of registration to BTech, BArch and PG Programmes of the University whose tests will be conducted by CUET for the Academic Session 2023-24 from 05.04.2023 to 20.04.2023”, according to a notification issued by JMI.

JMI admission 2023 through CUET: UG courses

  • BA (Hons) Persian

  • BA (Hons) Urdu

  • BA (Hons) History

  • BA (Hons) French & Francophone Studies

  • BA (Hons) Spanish & Latin American Studies

  • BA (Hons) Economics

  • BVoc Solar Energy

  • BSc (Hons) Physics

  • BSc (Hons) Chemistry

  • BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics

  • BSc Biotechnology

  • BA (Hons) Turkish Language & Literature

  • BA (Hons) Hindi

  • BA(Hons) Sanskrit

  • BA (Hons) Korean Language

JMI admission 2023 through CUET: PG courses

  • MA Educational Planning and Administration

  • MA Persian

  • MA Sanskrit

  • MSc Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability Studies

  • PG Diploma in Disaster Management

In 2022, Jamia received 1,44,134 applicants through CUET making it the seventh central university with the highest number of applications.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi govt forcing teachers to write answers on blank papers, alleges Congress

Delhi govt forcing teachers to write answers on blank papers, alleges Congress

Himachal passes bill to take care of orphans' education, provide Rs 4,000 'Pocket Money'

Himachal passes bill to take care of orphans' education, provide Rs 4,000 'Pocket Money'

FPJ felicitates top 15 authors of Pen to Paper review writing contest

FPJ felicitates top 15 authors of Pen to Paper review writing contest

Delhi: Police nabs a man by yellow shirt, arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in closed school

Delhi: Police nabs a man by yellow shirt, arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in closed school

Jamia Millia Islamia extends registration deadline for CUET courses

Jamia Millia Islamia extends registration deadline for CUET courses