Jamia Millia Islamia extends registration deadline for CUET courses

Students have time till April 20 to fill out the Jamia application forms. | Official

The Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the registration deadline for BTech, BArch and PG programmes under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023. Interested candidates can register at the official JMI examinations’ website — jmicoe.in.

According to the official notification, students now have time till April 20 to fill out the Jamia application forms.

“The Vice-Chancellor, JMI has very kindly approved an extension in the last date of registration to BTech, BArch and PG Programmes of the University whose tests will be conducted by CUET for the Academic Session 2023-24 from 05.04.2023 to 20.04.2023”, according to a notification issued by JMI.

JMI admission 2023 through CUET: UG courses

BA (Hons) Persian

BA (Hons) Urdu

BA (Hons) History

BA (Hons) French & Francophone Studies

BA (Hons) Spanish & Latin American Studies

BA (Hons) Economics

BVoc Solar Energy

BSc (Hons) Physics

BSc (Hons) Chemistry

BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics

BSc Biotechnology

BA (Hons) Turkish Language & Literature

BA (Hons) Hindi

BA(Hons) Sanskrit

BA (Hons) Korean Language

JMI admission 2023 through CUET: PG courses

MA Educational Planning and Administration

MA Persian

MA Sanskrit

MSc Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability Studies

PG Diploma in Disaster Management

In 2022, Jamia received 1,44,134 applicants through CUET making it the seventh central university with the highest number of applications.