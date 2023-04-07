Jamia Millia Islamia extends registration deadline for CUET courses

The Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the registration deadline for BTech, BArch and PG programmes under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023. Interested candidates can register at the official JMI examinations’ website — jmicoe.in.
According to the official notification, students now have time till April 20 to fill out the Jamia application forms.
“The Vice-Chancellor, JMI has very kindly approved an extension in the last date of registration to BTech, BArch and PG Programmes of the University whose tests will be conducted by CUET for the Academic Session 2023-24 from 05.04.2023 to 20.04.2023”, according to a notification issued by JMI.
JMI admission 2023 through CUET: UG courses
BA (Hons) Persian
BA (Hons) Urdu
BA (Hons) History
BA (Hons) French & Francophone Studies
BA (Hons) Spanish & Latin American Studies
BA (Hons) Economics
BVoc Solar Energy
BSc (Hons) Physics
BSc (Hons) Chemistry
BSc (Hons) Applied Mathematics
BSc Biotechnology
BA (Hons) Turkish Language & Literature
BA (Hons) Hindi
BA(Hons) Sanskrit
BA (Hons) Korean Language
JMI admission 2023 through CUET: PG courses
MA Educational Planning and Administration
MA Persian
MA Sanskrit
MSc Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability Studies
PG Diploma in Disaster Management
In 2022, Jamia received 1,44,134 applicants through CUET making it the seventh central university with the highest number of applications.