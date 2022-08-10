CUET delays, JNU teachers demand boycotting

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) |

Concerned about the delay in admissions, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) asked that the university return to its tried-and-true admissions process rather than relying solely on the National Testing Agency.

This occurs at the same time as the NTA has rescheduled the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG. The CUET-UG will now end on August 28, instead of August 20 as originally planned. During its general body meeting on Monday, the JNU teachers' organisation passed a resolution requesting the university to renounce its contract with the NTA.

Prior to this, JNU admitted students to undergraduate programmes through its own subjective exams. However, it began admitting students beginning in 2019 via the NTA's JNU Entrance Examination. The institution stated earlier this year that all undergraduate and graduate admissions would be handled by the CUET.

The JNUTA said the university's reliance on the NTA for conducting admission tests has resulted in repeated delays.

"The GBM demands that the university withdraw from the agreement with the NTA and immediately restore JNU's own time-tested admission procedures and institutional structures such as the Standing Committee on Admissions," it added.

CUET-second Undergraduate's phase, which started last Thursday, was marred by errors, which caused problems for students who were turned back from the exam centres.

The exam's first shift was cancelled on Thursday in a number of locations across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 locations. At 50 locations, the exam was cancelled on Friday. The organisation postponed the CUET-UG for the day in 53 centres on Saturday because they expected a similar circumstance.