CTET Results 2024: Central Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key Awaited; Scorecards To Be OUT Soon!

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 answer key is anticipated to be made available shortly. Those who took the test are looking forward to hearing the results. It is anticipated that the CBSE will release the CTET 2024 answer key shortly. The exam results will be released shortly after. On July 7, 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) administered the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. The exam was given over the course of two 2.5-hour shifts.

The Paper 1 exam was taken by those who wanted to teach in grades 1 through 5, and the Paper 2 exam was taken by those who wanted to teach in grades 6 through 8. Approximately 136 cities across the nation hosted this exam.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

About The Results

Students must enter their login details, which include their registration and roll numbers, in order to view their results. It is advised that applicants print their results and keep the hard copy in a secure location in case they require it at a later time. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for updates as more details about the aforementioned exam become available.

It is recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they have any questions or notice any discrepancies in their results.

About CTET

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) established the minimum requirements for teachers of classes I through VIII in notifications dated August 23, 2010, and July 29, 2011, in accordance with Section 23(1) of the RTE Act. One essential prerequisite is passing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which is administered by the relevant Government in accordance with NCTE guidelines, in order to be qualified for a teaching position.

The Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi has been given the authority to administer the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The rationale for including the TET as a minimum qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher is as under:

It would bring national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process;

It would induce teacher education institutions and students from these institutions to further improve their performance standards;

It would send a positive signal to all stakeholders that the Government lays special emphasis on teacher quality