CTET 2024 Answer Key Released by CBSE | Download Provisional Answer Key Now

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024). To access the provisional answer key from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Steps to Download Answer Key

To access the answer key, candidates need to follow a few simple steps:

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the "provisional answer key" link.

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Carefully review the answers provided.

Download the CTET answer key PDF for further reference.

Results and Marksheet on Digilocker

In a bid to promote environmentally friendly initiatives, the board will create DigiLocker accounts for every examinee. Login information will be sent to the mobile numbers associated with their CBSE registration, facilitating easy access to results and mark sheets

Exam Details

The 18th edition of CTET, held on January 21, witnessed an impressive turnout with 26,93526 candidates registered for both papers. The examination was conducted across 3,418 test centers spanning 135 cities nationwide, achieving an attendance rate of approximately 84 per cent. As in previous years, the board is expected to distribute marks sheets and certificates using DigiLocker, streamlining the process for candidates.

Answer Key challenge window opened until February 10

CBSE has initiated the CTET answer key challenge window, providing candidates with the opportunity to raise objections if discrepancies are found. Until February 10, dissatisfied candidates can submit their objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000 per question and furnishing supporting documents.