CTET: Over 26 Lakh Candidates Register, 84% Appear For 2024 Exam

On January 21, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 was administered in 135 cities throughout the nation at 3418 test centers. 9,58,193 candidates registered for paper-1 (classes 1 through 5), and 17,35,333 candidates applied for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8), according to the official notification. The total number of candidates enrolled for the January 2024 session of the CTET is 26,93526. It amounted to almost 84% of the registered applicants showing up for the test.

Candidates to receive digital marksheet

The board has also announced that candidates will receive digital marksheets and eligibility certificates via DigiLocker, just like they have in the past.

All of the applicants who appeared will have DigiLocker accounts created for them, and the credentials will be sent to them via the mobile numbers they have on file with CBSE. With the shared credentials, candidates will be able to get their digital score report and eligibility certificate, according to the central board.

It is a component of the board's resolution supporting the "Green initiative."

CBSE ensured smooth conduct of exam

The CBSE stated in an official notification that 662 CBSE officials and staff, along with 137 City Coordinators (two City Coordinators were needed due to an overabundance of test centers in certain locations), 3418 Center Superintendents, 4021 Observers, and other officials were deployed to ensure a seamless and equitable administration of the examination.

The CTET test consists of two question papers: Paper-1 verifies a teacher's eligibility for classes 1 through 5, and Paper-2 verifies a teacher's eligibility for classes 6 through 8.