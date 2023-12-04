CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Exam Registration Closes Today At csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR UGC NET Exam December 2023 Registration Closes Today At csirnet.nta.ac.in | Representative Image/Unsplash

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the registration process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2023. As per the schedule the registrations will close today, December 4. Those candidates who are eligible and interested can fill the form through the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 exam on December 27, 28, and 29.

Exam Pattern for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023:

According to the schedule the exam will consist of five papers: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

The exam will be of 3 hours (180 minutes) and comprises of objective questions.

Application fee for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2023 exam:

For general candidates: Rs 1,100

For reserved candidates: Rs 550

For scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) candidates: Rs 275

Read Also UGC NET City Slip Out Now, Admit Card To Be Out Soon

Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2023:

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Then on the homepage, click on the registration option.

Fill the registration form by entering details such as name, email id, contact information.

Next, login by entering credentials generated during registration.

Fill in the application form with required details.

Upload required documents and pay the fees.

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.