UGC NET City Slip Out Now, Admit Card To Be Out Soon

UGC NET City Slip Out Now | Representative Image

The exam city slip for the December 2023 University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Examinees can obtain the city notification via the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The test will take place in 292 cities across the country from December 6 to December 14.

Candidates must log in with their credentials, which include their application number and birthdate, in order to download the city intimation slip.

December 2023 UGC NET: How to get the city slip

Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website.

For the December 2023 advance city intimation slip, click the link.

Enter the necessary login information.

The screen will show the December 2023 UGC NET city notification.

Print the slip after downloading it for your records.



Admit Card to be out today

It is expected that the UGC NET December 2023 admit card will be released today. Important information including the candidate's name, birthdate, exam date, times, exam location, instructions, and more will be included on the admit card.

Marking Scheme

Paper 1 and Paper 2 are the two papers that will make up the UGC NET 2023. Three hours will pass during the exam. There are 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in each of the two papers.

Interestingly, there is no negative marking scheme on the UGC NET exam. There are no deductions for wrong answers, and candidates are given credit for accurate answers. The test will be administered using computer-based testing, or CBT.