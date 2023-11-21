UGC Chief Announces Plan To Revise NET syllabus

Representative Image

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET soon.

UGC Chairman, Professor M Jagadesh Kumar told IANS that an expert committee will be formed to update the syllabi of the subjects as the last update was done in 2017.

However, after launching the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, there have been considerable developments in higher education to impart multidisciplinary curricula and holistic education.

Therefore, in its meeting held in November, the commission decided that an exercise to update the syllabi of the subjects of UGC-NET may be undertaken, Kumar added.

Kumar said that UGC will form an expert committee and undertake this exercise.

Candidates will be given sufficient time before this new syllabus is introduced in UGC-NET so that the changeover happens smoothly, he added.

On behalf of UGC, the National Testing Agency conducts the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and as an Eligibility Test for appointment as Assistant Professor in the subjects of Humanities and Social Sciences, including Indian and some foreign languages, as well as in certain science subjects.

The UGC-NET examination is held twice yearly in 83 subjects, usually in June and December, the UGC official added.